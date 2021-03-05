64 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 64 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the state Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

10 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Khordha

7 from Sambalpur

6 from Baleswar

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Sundargarh

3 from Anugul

3 from Ganjam

3 from Nuapada

3 from Puri

2 from Gajapati

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Bargarh

1 from Cuttack

1 from Kalahandi

1 from State Pool

With another 64 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 334902, said the H & FW Dept