64 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 64 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the state Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 10 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Khordha
- 7 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Baleswar
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Nuapada
- 3 from Puri
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Cuttack
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from State Pool
With another 64 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 334902, said the H & FW Dept