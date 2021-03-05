64 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
64 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 64 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the state Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 10 from Mayurbhanj
  • 7 from Khordha
  • 7 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 6 from Sundargarh
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 3 from Puri
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Cuttack
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 64 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 334902, said the H & FW Dept

