63rd Odisha State Swimming Championship Kicks Off At Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: The 63rd Odisha State Swimming Championship kicks started today at the Biju Patnaik Swimming pool complex in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

The inaugural ceremony was a low key affair because of the state mourning owing to the horrible train tragedy near Balasore. A two minutes silence was observed in the memory of the victims of the train tragedy.

The four day’s championships in Sub-junior, Junior and Senior categories will be conducted to select the swimmers who will represent Odisha at the National Aquatic Championship 2023.

A total 300 swimmers , including 95 women across 15 districts across the state of are competing for honours in this tournament. Forty technical officials and volunteers are managing the events with a team of medical and fire brigade staffs.

Ranjit Parida, joint secretary department of sports and youth services was the Chief Guest of the evening who declared the championship open.

Pradip Kumar Padhee, President of State Swimming Association presided over the meeting. General Secretary Golapmani Mahanta was present on the dias and delivered the vote of thanks.