63rd Grammy Awards: Complete Winners List

Los Angeles: The 63rd Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles in a unique socially distanced fashion. The ceremony saw Meghan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles winning their first-ever Grammys.

Check out the complete winners’ list from the 63rd Grammy Awards here:

Record of the year

Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

Album of the year

“Folklore” by Taylor Swift

Song of the year

“I Can’t Breathe” by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Best pop solo performance

“Watermelon” by Harry Styles

Best pop duo/group performance

“Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best R&B album

“Bigger Love” by John Legend

Best R&B performance

“Black Parade” by Beyonce

Best traditional R&B performance

“Anything For You” by Ledisi

Best progressive R&B album

“It is what it is” by Thundercat

Best R&B song

“Better Than I Imagined” by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndeogeocello & Gabriella Wilson

Best new artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best rap performance

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best rap song

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best rap album

“King’s Disease” by Nas

Bets melodic rap performance

“Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak

Best traditional pop vocal album

“American Standard” by James Taylor

Best music video

“Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce

Best song written for visual media

“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Jojo Rabbit

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Joker by Hildur Guonadottir

Best global music album

“Twice as Tall” by Burna Boy

Best dance recording

“10%” by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best dance/electronic album

“Bubba” by Kaytranada

Best contemporary instrumental album

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” by Snarky Puppy

Best rock performance

“Shameika” by Fiona Apple

Best metal performance

“Bum-Rush” by Body Count

Best rock album

“The New Abnormal” by The Strokes

Best rock song

“Stay High” by Brittany Howard

Best alternative music album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” by Fiona Apple

Best country solo performance

“When My Amy Prays” by Vince Gill

Best country duo/group performance “

“10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best country album

“Wildcard” by Miranda Lambert

Best country song

“Crowded Table” by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna

Best new age album

“More Guitar Stories” by Jim “Kimo” West

Best jazz vocal album

“Secrets Are the Best Stories” by Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Best improvised jazz solo

“All Blues” by Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)

Best jazz instrumental album

“Trilogy 2” by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Best large jazz ensemble album

“Data Lords” by Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin jazz album

“Four Questions” by Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best gospel performance/song

“Movin’ On” by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Lifetime achievement award

Selena

The 63rd Grammys were hosted by Trevor Noah.