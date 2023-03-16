63 Criminals Killed In Encounter, 5,967 Nabbed In Six Years Under Yogi Adityanath’s Regime

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that 63 criminals have been killed and one police officer has been martyred in over 10,000 encounters in the state in last six years.

“In terms of number of encounters, Meerut is at the top in the state with the highest number of 3,152 encounters taking place since 2017, in which 63 criminals were killed and 1708 criminals were injured,” data released by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

In the encounters during the same period, apart from one policeman who died, as many as 401 police personnel were injured. Also, 5,967 criminals were nabbed in six years, the government said.

“The Uttar Pradesh Police has conducted 10,713 encounters since 2017 of which the highest 3,152 were conducted by the Meerut police, followed by the Agra Police, which carried out 1844 encounters in which 4654 criminals were arrested while 14 dreaded criminals were killed and 55 cops were injured, and Bareilly where as many as 1497 encounters were conducted in which 3410 criminals were arrested while 7 died. During the encounters in Bareilly, 437 criminals were injured. In these operations, 296 brave police personnel were injured while 1 was martyred,” the government statement said.

“As soon as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took over the reins of the state, improving the law and order situation in the state became his priority. His government adopted zero tolerance policy against mafia and criminals and intensified crackdown on such elements to strengthen the state’s law and order,” the statement further added.