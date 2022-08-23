62nd State Seniors Swimming Championship 2022 Kicks Off In Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: The 62nd State Seniors Swimming Championship’22 kicks start at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar today morning.

The two-day event ( 23rd & 24th August’22) is being jointly organised by the Odisha State Swimming Association and the department of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha.

The eligible swimmers selected on the basis of their performance in this tournament shall represent Odisha at the National Seniors Aquatic championship 2022 scheduled to be held at Guwahati from 7th September to 10th September’22

A total of 128 senior swimmers, 97 men and 31 women across 13 districts of Odisha are participating in this championship, supported by 50 Technical officials and volunteers. On the first day of the championship in the Men category, Subhranto Patra, ( 200m. Butterfly) Bikash Haripal, ( 200m. 400m. Freestyle) Naveen Sharma ( 200 m . Backstroke) and Hitesh Moharana ( 200m Breaststroke) won Gold medals and in the Women category, Pratyasha Ray, ( 200m Backstroke) Mannata Mishra, ( 200m Breaststroke) Vadra Satpathy, ( 400m. Freestyle) Anshika Aradhana Sahoo( 200m. Freestyle )and Shristi Upadhya ( 200m. Individual Medley) won Gold medals.

In the Para-Swimming competition Sumeet Kumar Pand, Dinesh Mohan Majhi ( Men) and Purnima Naik( Women) won Gold Medals.