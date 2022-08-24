62nd Odisha State Seniors Swimming Championship Concludes

Bhubaneswar: The 62nd State Seniors Swimming Championship concluded today morning at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The two days event (23rd & 24th August 2022) was jointly organised by the Odisha State Swimming Association and the department of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha. 12 swimmers, 6 Men and 6 Women swimmers were selected on the basis of their performance to represent Odisha at the National Seniors Aquatic championship 2022 scheduled to be held at Guwahati from 6th September to 10th September 2022.

The Selected swimmers are:

Men: Subhranto Patra, Jadu Budek, Amiya Kumar Pradhan, Nabin Sharma, Bikash Haripal and Anmol Mohanty.

Women: Shristi Upadhya, Pratyasha Ray, Mannata Mishra, Anshika Aradhana Sahoo, Dibyanka Dibya Jyoti Pradhan and Addyasha Mishra.

Bhubaneswar Team (308 points)was declared the group Champions and the Team Sambalpur( 200 points) as the Runners UP of the tournament.

Olympian Shree Sandeep Sejwal and international coach Mr Douglas Eager of High-Performance Centre, Bhubaneswar shall accompany the Odisha contingent to the National Championship at Guwahati as Team Coach and Team Manager respectively.

The highlight of the Championship is that four swimmers achieved the ‘qualifying time standard’ prescribed by the Swimming Federation of India.

They are Mannata Mishra in 50m. ,100m. Breaststroke, and 200m Breast Stroke. Pratyasha Ray in 50m.and 100m. Backstroke Shristi Upadhya in 50m. Freestyle and 100m. Butterfly ( women) and Subhranto Patra in 100m. Butterfly (men).

The President, Working President, General Secretary and other office bearers of the Association have congratulated the Selected swimmers and hope that they shall bring glory to the state of Odisha. The Association expressed its gratitude to the government for their total support to this state Championship’22.