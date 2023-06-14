62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2023 At Kalinga Stadium From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to host the prestigious 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship 2023 at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from 15th to 18th of June.

Eminent athletes will showcase their talent the Championship being organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Govt. of Odisha in accordance with the Rules of World Athletics – Competition & Technical Rules 2022 Edition & Indian Athletics Manual.

The SOP issued by Athletics Federation of India, Government of Odisha & Government of India will be followed for hosting this National Athletics Championships.

Chief athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair addressed a press conference on the eve of the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships starting Thursday in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier today, athletes from Maldives and Sri Lanka arrived in the temple city Bhubaneswar to take part in 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship 2023 starting tomorrow at Kalinga Stadium.

Odisha’s Amiya Mallick, the current national record holder for the 100-meter sprint, Jyothi Yarraji, national record holder for the 100-meter hurdles, and Olympian Shravani Nanda and athletes from Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics HPC all set to show their prowess on the tracks.

Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna along with senior DSYS officials reviewed the preparation for the 62th National Interstate Senior Athletics Championships 2023 starting tomorrow at Kalinga Stadium.

“The government is fully committed to extending all support to Athletics Federation of India for the successful conduct of the event and ensuring a memorable experience for the participating athletes,” said Department of Sports and Youth Services, in a tweet.