62nd Inter State Athletic Championship Kicks Off At Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: In another significant development for sports in Odisha, the 62nd Inter State Athletic Championship began today in Bhubaneswar at the Kalinga Stadium.

At the inaugural ceremony, President of the Indian Olympic Association and legendary Indian athlete, PT Usha declared the meet open. Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Shri Tusharkanti Behera graced the occasion along with Sports and Youth Services Secretary, Vineel Krishna and Chief Coach of Indian Athletics, Radhakrishnan Nair. On behalf of the entire athletic contingent, ace Indian sprinter from Odisha, Srabani Nanda took the pledge that symbolised the spirit of fair play and competition ahead of the commencement.

Welcoming the athletes and officials, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera said, I am extremely proud and excited that Odisha is hosting the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship 2023, at the iconic Kalinga Stadium. It is our way of promoting sports and providing a platform for the sporting talent of our state & country. It allows athletes to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. “

Wishing the athletes he said, “Earlier we hosted the IGP 3 & 4 and it was a memorable experience for all. This time too our efforts are directed towards the necessities and comfort of athletes. We are fully committed to ensuring the smooth conduct of these events and providing the best possible facilities and support to the participating athletes.”

He also extended his best wishes to the Odisha contingent.

Declaring the event open, President, Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha said, “I am delighted that Odisha Government is organising this event. This event is very important for our athletes as it a qualification for Asian Games. I wish the participants the very best.

The anticipation has been high as the finest athletes from across India congregate to compete for glory and national recognition. Hosted at the Kalinga Stadium the athletes will not only be competing for individual triumphs and state pride but also to assert themselves as contenders for three major international events, the upcoming biannual Asian Athletic Championship, the World Championship and the Asian Games in September

Following the opening and Day 1 medal ceremony, the legendary sprinter was accompanied by Sport and Youth Services, Secretary, Vineel Krishna to visit the upcoming Indoor Athletics Stadium, which upon completion would be India’s first ever indoor athletics stadium.

Odisha has made significant investments in developing world-class sports infrastructure once completed Indian athletes will be able to train round the seasons and benefit immensely from it. This world-class facility will be a privilege for athletes to train and compete in. It aims to nurture and inspire countless great athletes and transforming into a hub of champions.