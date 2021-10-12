62 Minors Among 529 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 529 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 62 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 56,093 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.94%.

Among the new cases, 308 are in quarantine and 221 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1032673 with 5141 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 20

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 37

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 3

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 8

12. Jajpur: 15

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kendrapada: 11

15. Keonjhar: 7

16. Khurda: 274

17. Koraput: 2

18. Mayurbhanj: 23

19. Nayagarh: 7

20. Nuapada: 6

21. Puri: 13

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 11

24. Sundargarh: 10

25. State Pool: 63