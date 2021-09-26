61st State Swimming Championship 2021: Three students from KISS win 15 Medals

Bhubaneswar: The 61st State Swimming Championship 2021 jointly organized by Odisha Swimming Association and Department of Sports & Youth Services, Govt. of Odisha was held at Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 25th & 26th September 2021.

A total of 220 participants across Odisha participated in this championship which will serve as a qualification for the Nationals. All the players were provided lodging, boarding & transportation facilities by KIIT at its premises for the said championship.

Three students from Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) participated in Group III Boys category in this championship and bagged a total of 15 Medals (10 Gold, 4 Silver & 1 Bronze Medals). Singhrai Hansda was declared the Group III Boys Champion.

Player Name: Singhrai Hansda (5 Medals – 4 Gold & 1 Silver)

SL NO EVENT NAME POSITION 1 50m Freestyle GOLD 2 100m Freestyle GOLD 3 100m Butterfly Stroke GOLD 4 200m Individual Medley GOLD 5 50m Butterfly Stroke SILVER

Player Name: Sahil Majhi (5 Medals – 3 Gold & 2 Silver)

SL NO EVENT NAME MEDAL 1 50m Breast Stroke GOLD 2 50m Butterfly Stroke GOLD 3 100m Breast Stroke GOLD 4 200m Individual Medley SILVER 5 50m Freestyle SILVER

Player Name: Bhadu Hansdah (5 Medals – 3 Gold, 1 Silver & 1 Bronze)

SL NO EVENT NAME POSITION 1 50m Back Stroke GOLD 2 100m Back Stroke GOLD 3 200m Freestyle GOLD 4 100m Freestyle SILVER 5 50m Breast Stroke BRONZE

Coach Name: Mr. Dipankar Das, Swimming Coach, KIIT

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and MP Kandhamal congratulated Singhrai, Sahil & Bhadu for their excellent performances and also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished everyone all the best for their future competitions.