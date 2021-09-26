61st State Swimming Championship
SportTop News

61st State Swimming Championship 2021: Three students from KISS win 15 Medals

By PragativadiNews
0 4

Bhubaneswar: The 61st State Swimming Championship 2021 jointly organized by Odisha Swimming Association and Department of Sports & Youth Services, Govt. of Odisha was held at Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 25th & 26th September 2021.

A total of 220 participants across Odisha participated in this championship which will serve as a qualification for the Nationals. All the players were provided lodging, boarding & transportation facilities by KIIT at its premises for the said championship.

Three students from Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) participated in Group III Boys category in this championship and bagged a total of 15 Medals (10 Gold, 4 Silver & 1 Bronze Medals). Singhrai Hansda was declared the Group III Boys Champion. 

Player Name: Singhrai Hansda (5 Medals – 4 Gold & 1 Silver)

 

SL NO

EVENT NAME

POSITION

1

50m Freestyle        

GOLD

2

100m Freestyle

GOLD

3

100m Butterfly Stroke

GOLD

4

200m Individual Medley

GOLD

5

50m Butterfly Stroke       

SILVER

 

Player Name: Sahil Majhi (5 Medals – 3 Gold & 2 Silver)

 

SL NO

EVENT NAME

MEDAL

1

50m Breast Stroke      

GOLD

2

50m Butterfly Stroke       

GOLD

3

100m Breast Stroke

GOLD

4

200m Individual Medley

SILVER

5

50m Freestyle        

SILVER

 

Player Name: Bhadu Hansdah (5 Medals – 3 Gold, 1 Silver & 1 Bronze)

 

SL NO

EVENT NAME

POSITION

1

50m Back Stroke

GOLD

2

100m Back Stroke

GOLD

3

200m Freestyle

GOLD

4

100m Freestyle

SILVER

5

50m Breast Stroke

BRONZE

 

Coach Name: Mr. Dipankar Das, Swimming Coach, KIIT

 

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and MP Kandhamal congratulated Singhrai, Sahil & Bhadu for their excellent performances and also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished everyone all the best for their future competitions.

PragativadiNews 7050 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

sixteen + 18 =

Breaking