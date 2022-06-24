61 new Covid cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 61 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd June

New Positive Cases: 61

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 36

Local contacts: 25

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bhadrak: 1

2. Balangir: 1

3. Cuttack: 7

4. Jagatsinghpur: 1

5. Khurda: 36

6. Puri: 1

7. Rayagada: 1

8. Sundargarh: 5

9. State Pool: 8

As per data:

New recoveries: 24

Cumulative tested: 32009458

Positive: 1289129

Recovered: 1279559

Active cases: 391