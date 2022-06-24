61 new Covid cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 61 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd June
New Positive Cases: 61
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 36
Local contacts: 25
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bhadrak: 1
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 7
4. Jagatsinghpur: 1
5. Khurda: 36
6. Puri: 1
7. Rayagada: 1
8. Sundargarh: 5
9. State Pool: 8
As per data:
New recoveries: 24
Cumulative tested: 32009458
Positive: 1289129
Recovered: 1279559
Active cases: 391
