600 Pilgrims On Way To Gangasagar Stranded In Mid-Sea; Rescue On

Kolkata/New Delhi: About 600 pilgrims stranded in the ocean in West Bengal since last night are being rescued, officials have said.

The pilgrims were on their way to Gangasagar, the confluence of the Hooghly River and the Bay of Bengal, when their ferries got stuck in the ocean near Kakdwip due to a low tide and dense fog.

Lakhs of people from across the country gather at Sagar Island in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas every year on Makar Sakranti to take a dip in Gangasagar.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed boats to rescue the stranded pilgrims, officials said.