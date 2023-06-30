falls into septic tank
60-year-old woman falls into septic tank, dies

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: A 60-year-old woman died after allegedly falling into a septic tank in Jobra area of Cuttack city.

The deceased has been identified as Jayanti Nayak.

According to sources, Jayanti fell into septic tank while plucking flowers at her house in Jobra area. Locals immediately alerted fire department to help following which fire services personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

However, the the efforts went in vain as the elderly woman succumbed to death.

