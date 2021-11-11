60 Minors Among 271 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 271 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 60 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 62,010 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.43%.

Among the new cases, 158 are in quarantine and 113 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,44,699 with 2932 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Balasore: 14

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 23

5. Deogarh: 8

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Jagatsinghpur: 7

8. Jajpur: 10

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kalahandi: 2

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 5

13. Khurda: 112

14. Malkangiri: 5

15. Mayurbhanj: 5

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 7

18. Rayagada: 4

19. Sambalpur: 20

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 10

22. State Pool: 25