60 Litres Of Country-made Liquor Seized In Keonjhar’s Patana, Three Held

Keonjhar: The excise officials have arrested three persons with the seizure of a huge cache of country-made liquor in separate raids in Keonjhar.

The arrestees have been identified as Petu Munda of Saraskela, Jamala Arjun Das of Kiyapada village, and Gahami Behera of Denua village.

Acting on a tip-off, a team laid by an excise officer, Sitakanta Muduli conducted raids at different places in Keonjhar and seized 10 liters of country liquor from Petu Munda, 20 litres from Gahami Behera, and 30 litres from Jamla Arjun Das.

Following this, police registered a case and forwarded the accused persons to the court.