60 Kgs Of Ganja Seized In Koraput, 2 Held

Koraput: Police have seized 60 kgs ganja from Padua area in Koraput district and arrested two persons in this connection. The arrestees have been identified as Paramananda and Mohit Sharma of Delhi.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car during patrolling at Lamptaput and seized 60kgs of contrabands stashed in the car. The police also apprehended two persons involved in the illegal trade. The estimated value of the Contraband is over Rs 6 lakhs, officials informed.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.