60 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 60 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 8 from Khordha
- 8 from Puri
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Bargarh
- 5 from Jajapur
- 5 from Sambalpur
- 3 from Baleswar
- 3 from Cuttack
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Sonepur
- 2 from State Pool
With another 60 COVID patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,280, H & FW Dept