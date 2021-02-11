60 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 60 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

8 from Khordha

8 from Puri

8 from Sundargarh

7 from Bargarh

5 from Jajapur

5 from Sambalpur

3 from Baleswar

3 from Cuttack

2 from Anugul

2 from Ganjam

2 from Keonjhar

1 from Bolangir

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Sonepur

2 from State Pool

With another 60 COVID patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,280, H & FW Dept