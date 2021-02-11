60 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
60 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 60 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 8 from Khordha
  • 8 from Puri
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 7 from Bargarh
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Sambalpur
  • 3 from Baleswar
  • 3 from Cuttack
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 60 COVID patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,280, H & FW Dept

