6-YO Boy Killed In Leopard Attack In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A six-year-old boy, from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, died after he was attacked by a leopard at a temple in Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Abinash Ganda of Turudihi area in the district, along with his family members had gone to Sihawa Shitala temple in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, a big cat, which was hiding near a bush, attacked Abinash and ran with him into the forest area.