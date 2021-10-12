6-YO Boy Killed In Leopard Attack In Chhattisgarh
Raipur: A six-year-old boy, from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, died after he was attacked by a leopard at a temple in Chhattisgarh.
According to reports, the victim, identified as Abinash Ganda of Turudihi area in the district, along with his family members had gone to Sihawa Shitala temple in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, a big cat, which was hiding near a bush, attacked Abinash and ran with him into the forest area.
Later, on being informed, police along with the forest department officials reached the spot and traced out Abinash. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead.
Reportedly, the body has been handed over to his family members.