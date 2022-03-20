6-Year-Old Girl Raped In Sundergarh; Accused Held

Sundergarh: Police here have arrested a youth for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Hemagir of Sundergarh district. The accused has been identified as Laba Khadia (21).

According to the reports, the minor girl had gone to a nearby shop to buy ice cream at around 1:30 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, the youth picked up the girl child and then forcibly took her to the nearby forest and raped her.

Later, the minor girl child returned home and narrated her ordeal to the family members.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, police arrested the accused and forwarded him to the court.