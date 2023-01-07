6-Year-Old Boy In Custody After He Shoots Teacher In US School

Washington: A six-year-old boy has been taken into police custody after he allegedly shoot his teacher. The incident was reported from an elementary school classroom in the eastern US state of Virginia on Friday.

Following the incident, the teacher sustained serious injuries in the incident. However, no other students were injured in the shootout.

“The individual is a six-year-old student. He is right now in police custody,” Police Chief Steve Drew told the press, adding that ‘this was not an accidental shooting’.

It was an altercation in the first-grade classroom that resulted in one shot fired, the police chief said. However, there was no further explanation for how a 6-year-old acquired the handgun.

Police added that the victim was a teacher in her 30s and her injuries were believed to be life-threatening.