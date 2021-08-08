6 Transgenders Held For “Assaulting” Cops

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police apprehended six transgenders on the charges of assaulting police at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.

An attempt to murder case under section 307 against the accused has been registered. They have been forwarded to the local court.

According to reports, several complaints were earlier filed against the accused transgenders for extorting money from people and conducting loots.

Meanwhile, police patrolling has been intensified in Bhubaneswar to keep vigil on the activities of the transgenders at night to prevent any untoward incident.