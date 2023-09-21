Akshay Kumar, often referred to as the “Khiladi” of Bollywood, has a knack for portraying inspiring real-life characters who have gone unnoticed but have made significant contributions to society. His upcoming film, Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Mission Raniganj,’ where he plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a real-life unsung hero, promises to be another stellar addition to his repertoire.

Let’s take a look at 6 times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission:

Airlift:

In ‘Airlift,’ Akshay Kumar portrayed the character of Ranjit Katyal, a Kuwait-based Indian businessman who played a crucial role in the evacuation of more than 170,000 Indians during the Gulf War. His portrayal of Katyal’s transformation from a self-centred individual to a selfless saviour was both heartwarming and inspiring.

Gold:

Akshay Kumar’s performance in ‘Gold’ as Tapan Das, the manager of India’s first Olympic gold-winning hockey team, was nothing short of brilliant. The film celebrated the unsung heroes who achieved India’s first gold medal as an independent nation, and Akshay’s portrayal added depth and emotion to the narrative.

Kesari:

‘Kesari’ saw Akshay Kumar take on the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, a Sikh soldier who led a small contingent against a massive Afghan army at the Battle of Saragarhi. Akshay’s powerful performance captured the courage and determination of this unsung hero, making the audience feel the intensity of the battle.

Bell Bottom:

In the real-life story-based action-thriller ‘Bell Bottom’, Akshay Kumar played the real-life character of RAW agent Anshul Malhotra. The film shows the story of an undercover agent, who sets on a mission to free 210 hostages held by hijackers. With his sincere performance, he has brought life to the character.

Mission Mangal:

In ‘Mission Mangal,’ Akshay Kumar played the role of Rakesh Dhawan, a scientist at ISRO who played a pivotal role in the Mars Orbiter Mission. The film showcased the extraordinary achievements of the scientists behind India’s Mars mission, and Akshay Kumar’s portrayal added a touch of relatability to the unsung heroes of space exploration.

Mission Raniganj (Upcoming):

With ‘Mission Raniganj’ on the horizon, Akshay Kumar is all set to bring another unsung hero to life. He will embody the character of Jaswant Gill, who saved 65 lives from a perilous coal mine. Given Akshay’s track record of portraying such characters with depth and authenticity, expectations are high for his portrayal of Gill’s heroic mission.

In each of these films, Akshay Kumar has not only celebrated the unsung heroes but also showcased their extraordinary journeys, instilling a sense of pride and inspiration in the audience. As we eagerly await Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ it’s safe to say that Akshay is poised to once again deliver a performance that pays a fitting tribute to the unsung heroes who have made a difference in the world.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, ‘Mission Raniganj’ is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music on Jjust Music. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theatres on October 6th 2023.