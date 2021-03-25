New Delhi: As many as six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily new cases.

They together account for 80.63% of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Of these, Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded the biggest single-day jump in total infections ever since the pandemic hit India. Meanwhile, India has reported 53,476 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra continues has reported 31,855 new cases followed by Punjab with 2,613 while Kerala reported 2,456 new cases.

According to the health ministry, ten states- Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases

“India’s total active caseload stands at 3.95 lakh (3,95,192) today, comprising 3.35 per cent of the total positive cases. A net incline of 26,735 cases is recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours,” it said.

The ministry further said that the three states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, account for 74.32 per cent of total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 62.91 per cent of the total active cases in the country.