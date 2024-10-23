Bhubaneswar: Five important proposals have been approved by Odisha cabinet on Wednesday said reports, modification have been approved in Subhadra Yojana.

On 22nd August, 2024, the Odisha State Cabinet approved Subhadra-a flagship scheme to financially empower women, and provide safety nets to them and their families with a budget allocation of Rs. 55,825 crores for a period of 5 years.

Till date, more than 1 crore applicants have registered themselves on the portal. More than 60 lakh beneficiaries have been approved in two phases. However, more than 2 lakh 70 thousand applications have been disapproved.

Paddy will be purchased at Rs 3100 per quintal this has been approved in the cabinet. As many as four thousand paddy purchase centers will be opened in the state. There will be one office per market. The farmer will get the money within 48 hours, further reports added.

There shall be implementation of “Samruddhi Krushak Yojana” In order to increase the income of farmers, the State Cabinet have approved implementation of “Samrudha Krushak Yojana”. Farmers who have registered to sell paddy through the existing mechanism of the Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare will be paid Rs. 3100 per quintal, including the input assistance under Samrudha Krushak Yojana and the prevailing minimum support price (MSP).

The paddy seed growers who have registered under the Odisha State Seed and Organic Products Certification Agency (OSSOPCA) and sell paddy seeds through the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) Ltd. will also be eligible to avail input assistance under the the scheme.

The Odisha government today announced a new policy designed to significantly enhance air connectivity across the state. This initiative offers substantial financial incentives to airlines, encouraging the launch of new domestic and international air routes serving Biju Patnaik International Airport (Bhubaneswar), Veer Surendra Sai Airport (Jharsuguda), and smaller airports in Jeypore, Rourkela, and Utkela.

