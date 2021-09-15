6 more sluice gates of Hirakud Dam opened

Sambalpur: In a bid to release excess floodwater due to heavy rainfall, the authorities of Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur have opened 6 more sluice gates today.

With this, the floodwater is now being discharged through 12 gates of the reservoir.

Considering the situation at the upper and lower catchment areas, the decision was taken.

However, the authorities of the dam assured that the situation is not alarming and it will not create any flood situation in the Mahanadi downstream areas.

Reportedly, 8 more gates of the dam will likely be opened later today.