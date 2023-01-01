6 Mobile phones loot from ‘Mo Bus’ passengers en route to Cuttack

Cuttack: Six mobile phones were allegedly looted inside Mo Bus no-18 that was en route to Cuttack from Nandankanan Zoological Park.

With an aim to transform the urban public transport scenario, the ‘Mo Bus’ service was launched in 2018. However, the recent cases of alleged theft in Mo Buses in Bhubaneswar have irked people.

It seems that Mo Bus passengers have become soft targets of pickpockets and looters.

These types of stealing are happening almost every day and now, people are fearing to board Mo Bus.

Meanwhile, complaints have been lodged with the police in connection with the incidents and investigation is underway to nab the miscreants.