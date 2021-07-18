6-Member Police Team Begins Probe Into Paralakhemundi ACF Death

Paralakhemundi: A six-member team of the Paralakhemundi police on Saturday visited Balasore and Mayurbhanj for further investigation in connection with the death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

The team is likely to question the parents of the deceased in Balasore and Mohapatra’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda at Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj.

On the other hand, the mystery surrounding the ACF’s death deepened as no evidence of fire was found at his residential quarters.

Source said that the police and scientific team initiated investigation in presence of the deceased ACF’s father Abhiram Mohapatra and family members at the government quarters on Friday. However, the probe team did not find any clue that will establish the fact that the forest official had caught fire inside the room.

The police and scientific team officials could smell something like odors of smoke inside the room. But they did not find any traces of inflammable objects that could cause the fire mishap.

Even there was no sign of fire that could have damaged other items including plastic articles and some paper documents, the source said.