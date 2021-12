Chhattisgarh: At least six Maoists were killed in a gunbattle with security forces at Kothagudem on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The exchange of fire took place between Telengana Grey Hounds and the rebels during a combing operation of the security forces.

The search operation has been intensified in the forest area, sources said.

Six bodies were recovered from the spot after the encounter. Besides, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were also found.