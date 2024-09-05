Hyderabad: Six Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday. The confrontation took place near Raghunathpalem in the Karakagudem mandal, close to the Chhattisgarh border.

Reports indicate that among the deceased were some prominent Maoist leaders from Telangana. The firefight occurred in a forested area during a combing operation by the police.

In the incident, two police officers were also said to be injured. Additional information is pending. Police have stated that while left-wing extremism has largely been eradicated in Telangana due to persistent efforts over the past decade or so, regions adjacent to states like Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra continue to experience Maoist activities.

Senior police officials have repeatedly expressed concern over the fact that the leadership of the banned CPI (Maoist) comprises individuals from Telangana.