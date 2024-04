Malkangiri: A team of police personnel and CRPF CoBRA jawans arrested as many as six dreaded Maoists from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma area, neighbouring Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The security forces also seized a huge arms haul including 19 BGM bombs and gelatin sticks.

It is believed to be one of the biggest caches ever seized from the Left Wing Extremist in the region.