6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China’s Sichuan Province

Beijing: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck off Luxian County of southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Thursday.

According to China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the quake struck at 4:33 a.m. (local time).

The epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, the report said.

The earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second highest in China’s four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

After the quake, Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response and sent personnel for disaster investigation and rescue.

Thousands of people were killed and many others injured when Sichuan Province was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 8 in 2008.