6 killed, 45 injured after bus overturns near Kalinga Ghat

Ganjam: In a tragic incident, at least six passengers were killed and several others sustained critical injuries after a bus in which they were travelling overturned near Kalinga Ghat.

The mishap occurred on Ganjam-Kandhamal border on Tuesday night.

As per available reports, the bus was returning from Phulbani when the vehicle turned turtle near Kalinga Ghat on Ganjam-Kandhamal border trapping the passengers inside it.

While six persons were killed on the spot, 45 others sustained injuries. On the other hand, 15 critically injured persons were shifted to MKCG hospital.