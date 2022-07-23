6 Kanwariyas mowed to death by truck in UP’s Hathras

Haridwar: Six kanwariyas returning from Haridwar were mowed down by a speeding truck in Hathras district on early Saturday morning.

While five of them died on the spot, one succumbed to the injuries during treatment. Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, said that the devotees from Gwalior were returning from Haridwar when a truck ran over them at around 2.15am.

The official said that the probe into the incident is underway and they have received information about the truck driver. He assured that the culprit will be nabbed soon.