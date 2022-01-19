6 JMFC Courts Inaugurated In Odisha

Cuttack: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S Muralidhar on Wednesday inaugurated as many as six courts of Civil Judge Junior Division-cum- Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at six different places in Odisha through video conferencing.

The Chief Justice inaugurated six new Courts (1) the Court e Civil Judge-cum-J.M.F.C. at Kudumuluguma in the District of Malkangiri (2) the Court of Senior Civil Judge-cum-Asst. Sessions Judge (Women’s Court) at Bhawanipatna in the District of Kalahandi (3) the Court of Senior Civil Judge (LR & LTV) at Kendrapara (4) the Court of Senior Civil Judge (LR & LTV) at Jaipur (5) the Court of Senior Civil Judge (LR & LTV) A Bolangir (6) the Court of Senior Civil Judge-cum-Asst. Sessions Judge (Women’s Court) at Keonjhar, in the presence of Mr Justice S. Pujahari. Judge, High Court of Orissa and Administrative Judge of Keonjhar Judgeship.

Mr Justice Biswanath Rath, Judge. High Court of Orissa and Administrative Judge of Bolangir Judgeship, Mr Justice S.K Sahoo. Judge. High Court of Orissa and Administrative Judge of Kendrapara Judgeship and Jajpur Judgeship. Mr Justice B.P. Routray, Judge, High Court of Orissa and Administrative Judge of Kalahandi Judgeship. Mr Justice S.K. Panigrahi, Judge. High Court of Orissa and Administrative Judge of Judgeship of Malkangiri and other Judges of the High Court of Oris., through Video Conferencing.

Among others, Officers from High Court Registry. District & Sessions Judges of the above Districts and Presiding Officers of the newly Inaugurated Courts and Bar Members of those Courts and other high dignitaries were also present through Video Conferencing.