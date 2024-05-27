6 injured in post-poll violence in Banki; tension high in Pipili

Pipli: Six persons have been injured in post-poll violence reported at Bedpur village under Banki police limits in Cuttack district. Sources said all six persons were injured following a clash between BJD and Congress supporters.

Sources said the locals blocked the Cuttack-Banki main road for long time on Sunday night following the violent clash. Movement of vehicular traffic was disrupted following the road blockade.

In another incident, palpable tension prevailed at Terundia under Nimapara of Puri district after stones were allegedly pelted at the vehicle of Pipili MLA.

Nimapara police subsequently detained the BJP president of Terundia panchayat. On getting information, BJP MLA candidate Pravati Parida reached the police station.