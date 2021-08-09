6 Held With Over 1Kg Of Brown Sugar In Cuttack

Cuttack: A joint team of Laalbag police and the special squad have seized over 1 kg brown sugar and arrested six persons in this connection attack.

Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a raid and seized contraband around 1.159kg. The estimated value of the seized contraband is said to be around over Rs 1 crore, sources informed.

As per reports, the accused used to supply brown sugar to different districts in Odisha, the gang was mostly operational in the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, several cases against the accused persons are said to be pending in different police stations, police informed.