6 Held For Selling Rape Survivour’s Newborn In Deogarh

Deogarh: As many as six persons were arrested for allegedly trading a newborn delivered by a minor rape survivour on Saturday. The newborn was rescued and sent to the adaptation centre.

According to reports, the minor rape survivour delivered a baby boy on October 27 in Deogarh district headquarters hospital and was discharged from the labor room on October 29.

Thereafter, a couple identified as Basanta Munda and Anjali Munda purchased the newborn for Rs5000. Later, they handed over to another couple of Mayurbhanj namely Atala Bihari Bhol and Lalita Bhol through one Gunanidhi Sahu and his mother Godavari.

On being informed, the District Child Protection Unit lodged a complaint with Barkote police.

Acting on the plaint, police rescued the newborn baby and arrested the six accused involved in the illegal trade.