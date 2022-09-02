Road Mishap
6 Dead, 7 Injured In Road Mishap In Gujarat

By Pragativadi News Service
Gujarat: At least six persons were killed while seven others sustained grievous injuries in a road mishap in Ambaji, Banaskantha, Gujarat.

According to reports, the incident occured while all the people were going on foot to visit Shaktipeeth Ambaji Mata Temple when a car crushed the devotees. Subsequently, six persons died on the spot while seven persons sustained grievous injuries.

The injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.

