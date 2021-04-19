6-Day Lockdown In Delhi From Tonight

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the city from 10 tonight till next Monday morning amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken during a meeting attended by CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava, Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain and other officials.

During the weekend lockdown, auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms and spas remained closed across Delhi.

Essential services, however, will be exempted during the lockdown period.

The city government had last week announced curfew on weekend to arrest the spread of virus.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent.