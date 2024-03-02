6 Credit Cards With No Joining Fees, Zero Annual Charge: Check Features

New Delhi: Credit cards become a major player in the financial landscape. However, you have to pay certain joining fees and annual charges for it. The bank automatically adds the renewal cost to the prior month’s billing cycle. But, banks are coming up with different lucrative offers that can attract customers.

Waiving off of annual charges and joining fees is one of the offers that banks are giving to users. So, let’s dive into the features and rewards of some top credit cards available in India.

1. Shoppers Stop HDFC Bank Credit Card

Enjoy the perks of a lifetime free card with a complimentary Shoppers Stop membership, making every shopping spree even more delightful. There are no annual charges for the card.

2. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

Joining Fees Or Annual Charges

There are no joining fees or annual charges with this card.

Rewards And Features Of Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

– Earn rewards with no limits or expiry dates.

– Get 5 per cent back on Amazon India purchases if you’re an Amazon Prime member, and 3 per cent back for non-Prime members.

3. ICICI Platinum Chip Credit Card

Rewards And Features Of ICICI Platinum Chip Credit Card

– Earn 2 reward points for every Rs 100 spent on retail purchases (excluding fuel).

Enjoy a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on transactions up to Rs 4,000 at HPCL pumps.

4. Axis Bank MyZone Credit Card

Key Features And Rewards

Avail maximum discounts of Rs 120 per order, up to 2 times a month, on a minimum spend of Rs 500 with this card.

5. IDFC First Classic Credit Card

Key Features And Benefits

– Embrace a credit card with no annual fee and lifetime free benefits.

– Enjoy unlimited reward points that never expire, ready for online or in-store purchases.

6. Bank Of Baroda Easy Credit Card

Key Features And Benefits

– Earn 5 reward points for every Rs 100 spent on departmental stores and movies.

– Plus, enjoy a fuel surcharge waiver and zero annual fees based on card usage.