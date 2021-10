Taipei: An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale struck northeastern Taiwan on Sunday. However, there were no immediate reports of widespread damage.

According to reports, it had a depth of 66.8 km (41.5 miles), and could be felt across the northern, eastern and western parts of Taiwan, with the epicentre in Yilan county.

The Taipei metro was briefly closed for checks, but re-opened shortly afterwards.