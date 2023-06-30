6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

Java: The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Friday in Java, Indonesia. According to EMSC, the quake occurred at a depth of 57 kilometres (35 miles).

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Java, Indonesia, earlier this month on June 7, according to EMSC. The agency had previously estimated the earthquake to be 6.2.

Earthquakes are common in Indonesia because it is located in a seismically active region. The country is located on the Ring of Fire, which encircles the Pacific Ocean and is characterised by intense volcanic and seismic activity. Earthquakes in Indonesia can be of varying magnitudes, causing significant damage and loss of life.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Turkish-Syrian border on February 6, killing thousands of people in both countries. The earthquake was followed by aftershocks, including one of magnitude 6.6.