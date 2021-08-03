6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Andaman And Nicobar Island

Port Blair: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck about 310 km (190 miles) south southeast of Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar island.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake was at a depth of 40 km.

The first tremor occurred at 6:27 a.m. The second blow came about an hour later at 7.21 am with a magnitude of 4.6, said National Centre for Sysmology.

Earlier, tremors were also felt in Moirang in Manipur at 8.16 pm on Monday night.