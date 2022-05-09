6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan

Taipei City: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Taiwan’s eastern coast, the weather bureau said.

However, there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a depth of 27.5 km (17.1 miles) with its epicentre off Taiwan’s east coast, roughly halfway between the coast of Hualien county and the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni, it added.

The quake could be felt across Taiwan, it added.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.