5th India Annual Awards: Hockey India Announce Nominations

New Delhi: Hockey India today released the list of nominations for the much-awaited Hockey India Annual Awards.

The most coveted awards in Indian hockey will be held on 17th March in the Capital and it carries a total prize money of INR 1.35 crore along with a trophy in each category.

As many as 33 nominations across eight categories have made it to the shortlist of the annual awards. These nominees will be recognised for their contributions towards Indian hockey in the 2022 calendar year.

The Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year awards in each Men and Women categories carries a cash prize of INR 25 lakh each plus a trophy. The Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women) awards that are given to U-21 players and will include a cash prize of INR 10 lakh each and trophies.

Meanwhile, the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year Award, Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year, Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year and Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year each carry cash prizes of INR 5 lakh and trophies each.

There are also special categories such as Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement 2022, Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution 2022 which carries a prize purse of INR 5 lakh. Hockey India President Award for Umpire/ Umpire Manager of the Year 2022 and Hockey India President Award for Technical Official of the Year 2022 will also be recognised.

The Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award will carry the highest cash purse of INR 30 lakh.

“Every player eagerly anticipates the Hockey India Annual Awards, and we are happy to honour their excellent efforts. It was difficult to narrow down the nominees after watching some stellar performances from both the men’s and women’s teams in the recent past. I think that these prizes will motivate our athletes to excel and win more honours in hockey for the nation,” said Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President Hockey India.

Adding to the President’s views, Mr. Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India said, “These Awards have a legacy of been a big motivating factor not only for our players but also for umpires and technical officials who will be recognized for their efforts in successful conduct of tournaments. The Hockey India Annual Awards are an integral part of our holistic approach towards develop of the sport across all aspects.”

The Nominees for the Hockey India Annual Awards 2022 are: