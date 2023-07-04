5T Secy Visits Sonepur; Reviews Various Developmental Projects

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V K Pandian today visited Sonepur District to review the progress of various developmental work in the district and redressal of public grievances.

Pandian started his Sonepur district visit by offering prayers at Patali Shree Khetra at Kotsamlei of Birmaharajpur and interacted with temple committee members for further development and providing pilgrim facilities. The district administration was directed to prepare a detailed project report for the development.

During his visit to Ullunda, the 5T Secretary interacted with the public and heard public grievances. He instructed for timely redressal of the grievances.

Then, he proceeded to Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Project. The project, at a cost of Rs 270 crores with a potential for 10,221 ha, will be completed by September 2023. This will be a huge boost for the agricultural development in the district.

Pandian visited Papakshya Ghat in Binka Block and interacted regarding DPR for the development of Papakshya Ghat for facilities of visitors.

He then proceeded to the Mega Pipe Water Supply project at Baunsuni and inspected the progress of the project. More than 60 GPs will be provided water supply at a cost of Rs 417 crores. In the first phase, 25 GPs of Dungurupalli will get the supply from December 2023.

Pandian visited Samadhi Pitha of Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi in Khaliapali, offered prayer in the Sunya Mandir and interacted with Sadhus and the local public. It was discussed to prepare a master plan for the development of the area with pilgrim facilities.

Later Pandian visited Gangadhar Meher High School Sagarpali covered under the 5T High School Transformation programme and Mukundpur Ashram School, interacted with the students and teachers present and encouraged them to keep working to fulfil their goals and aspirations.

He proceeded to Sahala where he interacted with the local people and heard their grievances and assured early redressal.

In Sonepur, Pandian interacted with Mission Shakti members Office bearers and staff. 5T Secretary also interacted with the college students. He informed about the approval of Rs.13.25 cr by the Chief Minister towards the transformation of nine Degree Colleges and 22 Higher Secondary Schools of Subarnapur District.

Pandian visited Rameswar Ghat where a detailed presentation was made on the proposed Instream Storage Structure at Khairmal and Godhaneswar with an estimated cost of Rs 925.59 crores and Rs 1021.81 crores respectively. He asked the department officials to expedite the process and ensure the work starts soon.

He also visited the Subarnameru temple and interacted with Sebayats and devotees regarding the development of the pilgrim facilities.

Then Pandian proceeded to Jhinki and visited the construction site of Weaving Mall under WODC funding. He interacted with the weavers’ community. Heard their grievances and assured them of their early redressal. Pandian directed the District Administration for the timely completion of Weaving Mall and implementation of the CM Special package.

Then, the 5T Secretary visited the new building of the District Headquarters Hospital under construction and instructed to operationalise it soon. The project was taken up at a cost of Rs 110 crores. He interacted with the patients and doctors. He visited the Help Desk & Canteen functioning at MCH which are managed by members of Mission Shakti.

Pandian visited the temple of Maa Sureswari and interacted with the temple committee members and the public regarding the development of the area.

R Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to CM, IG Deepak Kumar, Collector, Bimalendu Ray, SP and senior district officials were present during the visit.

Key Takes:-