5T Secy Visits Jagatsinghpur; Siali Sea Beach Conservation Project Proposal Prioritised

Bhubaneswar: As per the directions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, visited Jagatsinghpur District today to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

Mr Pandian visited Siali Sea Beach in Ersama block and assured that measures for the prevention of soil erosion under the Siali sea beach conservation project would be considered on a priority basis at a cost of Rs 40 crores.

He mentioned the Super Cyclone and its devastation in Ersama Block which made Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik determined to strengthen Odisha’s Disaster management system.

The 5T Secretary interacted with the public and received the grievances and assured timely redressal. He visited Mission Shakti Port Side Container Sales & Café, Paradeep and interacted with the Mission Shakti operating groups. He also appreciated the innovative Mission Shakti project and encouraged the group members and assured support from the Govt for further extension of the marketing facility.

Mr Pandian then proceeded to Biju Convention Centre, Paradeep, interacted with WSHG members of Paradeep ULB, the local public and others, heard their grievances and assured of early redressal.

During his visit to ITI, Paradeep, he interacted with the students and emphasised skill based practical learning and placement of pass out students.

He also visited Jiban Jyoti Terracotta Producer Group at Fatepur under Kujanga Block interacted with the members of Jiban Jyoti Terracotta Producer Group and appreciated the various products being made for the consumers.

The 5T Secretary offered puja at Kunjabihari Temple of Gadakujanga, and interacted with Sebayats, Temple Committee Members and local public regarding preparation of DPR for Temple development and facilities for the pilgrims.

Then he visited B.B High School, Kujanga, covered under 5T HST programme in 1stphase, interacted with the Students and teachers present there regarding 5T High School Transformation initiative. He encouraged the students to keep working to fulfil their goals and aspirations.

At B.B. High School Ground, Kujang, 5T Secretary interacted with local public and heard their grievances and assured for timely redressal.

Then he proceeded to Nabakrushna Choudhury Stadium in Jagatsingpur and interacted with WSHG Members, MBKs, Bank Mitras, CRPs and other local public and heard their grievances.

Later, he interacted with the students of the Degree Colleges, Higher Secondary Schools and Sanskrit Colleges at SVM Autonomous College ground, Jagatsinghpur and motivated them to study well and to full fill their aim.

He announced the approval of the Chief Minister to take up 70 colleges and higher secondary schools including Sanskrit colleges under 5T Transformation at a cost of Rs 32.50 crore.

Special Secretary to CM and Sports & Youth Services Secretary, R Vineel Krishna, Collector & DM Jagatsinghpur Ms. Parul Patawari, SP Jagatsinghpur Rahul PR and District level officials accompanied him during the visit.