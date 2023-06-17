5T Secy Reviews Various Development Works In Kandhamal Dist

Bhubaneswar: On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian on Saturday visited Phiringia, Phulbani, Daringbadi, K.Nuagaon, Baliguda and G. Udayagiri blocks in Kandhamal district and reviewed various development works. He also met the public and listened to their grievances.

Pandian visited the famous Maa Patakhanda Temple and Jagannath Temple in Baliguda block and offered his prayers there. He discussed with the management committee of both temples on the development and beautification of the shrines. He advised the District Collector to prepare a DPR regarding the beautification and development of the Patakhanda and Jagannath temples.

The 5T Secretary reviewed the work of a 650-bed medical college and hospital under construction at a cost of Rs 1000 crore in Phulbani and suggested completing the work on time. The course will start in this medical college next year. He hoped that this would bring about a big change in the healthcare services of the district.

It is worth noting that on Friday, the 5T Secretary gave information about Kandhamal Medical College and mega drinking water project. The drinking water project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 500 crore. Water will be brought from the Mahanadi river through pipes and hygienic drinking water will be provided to the people of all parts of Kandhamal. Improvement of tourism and communication along with these two projects will revolutionize the development of Kandhamal.

He visited the food processing units run by the Mission Shakti members in the Horticultural Office premises in Phulbani and appreciated the work and advised them to provide various assistance in the field of marketing.

He visited the model school in Dindira village of Phiringia block and discussed with the students, teachers and school management committee members and advised them to preserve and take care of school property and environment. The school was recently included in the 5T High School Transformation Programme.

Later he went to Phiringia Block and visited Mission Shakti Cafe there. He met people and organizations from different sections of the society at the mini stadium. He said that a decision will be taken soon on the new bus stand at Phiringia. He informed that transport services will be provided to all gram panchayats in this block.

Pandian toured the 5T Ratanga High school and discussed with the students and teachers. He visited the Ratanga model tank and saw the fish farming being done by Mission Shakti members and advised the District Collector to fully utilize in it as it has potential for tourism.

In K.Nuagaon Block, he met with various institutions and discussed their problems and promised to resolve them. Later, he visited AMA Hospital in Baliguda and shared his views with the patients and doctors and suggested to improve the healthcare services and provide better medical services to the patients.

Later visiting the Kasam Food Processing Unit at Bangada in Phiringia Block, Pandian suggested encouraging organic farming.

He met the public, various organizations, sportspersons at Baliguda Mini Stadium and advised the District Collector to prepare a DPR for the development and beautification of the Mini Stadium and Indoor Stadium at the earliest.

In Daringbadi block, he also visited the mini stadium. He interacted with the members of the Mission Shakti groups along with the general public and various organizations and listened to their grievances and assured them of a solution.

He visited the hill-view park and butterfly park in Daringbadi, which is famous for eco-tourism. He opined that there is a lot of potential for the development of tourism in Daringbadi. He discussed with the forest department officials in charge of the management of these parks. He advised the District Collector to prepare and issue DPR for further development of tourism in Daringbadi. After that he visited the famous eco-cottage of Daringbadi. He expressed satisfaction that the members of the Mission Shakti here are managing it in a very professional manner.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit, Sports Secretary R. Vineel Krishna, District Collector and other officials were present during the 5T Secretary’s visit.