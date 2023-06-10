5T Secy Reviews Various Development Projects in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian commenced his two-day visit to Keonjhar district today to assess various ongoing projects and engage with the local people and stakeholders.

On his first day, he visited locations in Patna, Champua, Joda, and Keonjhar Sadar block to monitor and assess various developmental initiatives.

He first visited Bhimkund in Patna Block. There he conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing project works and outlined plans to develop Bhimkund as a world-class tourist spot. He directed the authorities to prepare a Detailed Project Report. During his interactions with the local public, he listened to their grievances and assured them that their requests regarding various temples and mosques would be placed before the Chief Minister for consideration.

The 5T Secretary visited the Water Treatment Plant site at Champua NAC. He was briefed about the progress of the ‘Drink from Tap’ project and announced that the project will be successfully commissioned in another one month. He said that all the major ULBs have been taken up under Drink From Tap Mission at a cost of Rs 175 Crore.

He further assured that the ‘Rural Mega Piped Water Supply’ project would be completed within the stipulated timeline this year. The 5T Secretary interacted with the ‘Jal Sathis’ and emphasized the importance of their work for the benefit of the public. He also instructed the officials to expedite any pending work. Subsequently, he addressed a local gathering at Nehru Stadium, where he acknowledged the demand for floodlights and committed to fulfilling this requirement within seven days. Additionally, he assured that the concerns regarding farmers and drinking water would be promptly addressed. He instructed Collector to report and assess within 7 days.

Moving forward, the 5T Secretary proceeded to Barbil, where he visited the CHC (Community Health Center). At the CHC, he inspected the ongoing works at the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center and Dialysis Center. Expressing his satisfaction, he noted that the facility was effectively catering to the needs of mothers and patients, even from neighboring state Jharkhand. The 5T Secretary interacted with the patients to understand their experiences and gathered feedback on the benefits and facilities provided at the NRC and Dialysis Centre. He instructed the Collector to take up effective scale up of the facilities to expand the benefits to the larger public.

He also inspected the Barbil Ring Road project which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1440 Crore. The project will help reduce truck movement in the district and reduce pollution. He directed the authorities to complete the project in time.

Later, the 5T Secretary visited Serenda in Joda Block and met Padmashree Smt. Tulasi Munda and the students of Adivasi Vikas Samiti. He expressed his delight at witnessing the commendable efforts undertaken by the Samiti to provide facilities for tribal students. Highlighting the government’s commitment to education, he announced that the Government of Odisha would bear the academic costs for the 900 students of Adivasi Vikas Samiti. The 5T Secretary directed officials to conduct a comprehensive assessment for further necessary actions. Subsequently, he reviewed the ongoing project works at the Joda Flyover site, where officials from OBCC confirmed that the work was progressing as scheduled and would be completed by December 2023.

The 5T Secretary inspected Joda fly-over, which will be the longest fly-over of the State with a length 2980 metre . He reviewed the progress of the Flyover work, which is under construction by Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation at a cost of Rs 240 Crore. It comprises of 111 spans each of average 25 m, about 6kms of service roads with three bridges on river Sona . 68 Deck slabs out of 111 deck slabs have been completed till date and balance works are under progress. 1.4 km of left side Service Road has already been laid out . Managing Director, OB&CC explained the details of the project progress so far, the technicalities, and the various constraints, which have been overcome with the help of the district administration and cooperation of the local public. He informed that the project is targeted for completion by 31st December, 2023. While expressing satisfaction on the progress achieved so far, Secretary-5T instructed for ensuring quality & traffic-safety. He also advised to look into overall aesthetics of the project.

The 5T Secretary also paid a visit to the Old Age Home in Joda, where a total of 50 elderly individuals, comprising both males and females, are currently residing. During his visit, the Secretary actively engaged with the residents, seeking their valuable feedback on the facility and their overall experience. He also took the opportunity to inquire about the facilities provided to the senior citizens from the authorities present. Later, he shared a meal with the residents. Recognizing the growing need for senior care, he instructed the Collector to assess regarding the expansion of the facility to accommodate a larger number of individuals.

Furthermore, the 5T Secretary visited the Kanpur Irrigation Project (KIP) site, where he assessed the project’s progress and reviewed the works related to National Highways (NH). He emphasized the importance of adhering to the scheduled timeline and urged officials to ensure timely completion by end of the year. He also interacted with the villagers who visited from the neighboring villages.

Continuing his visit, the 5T Secretary proceeded to the OSME Campus in Keonjhar district headquarters, where he engaged with various Self-Help Groups, CRPs and members of Mission Shakti. He actively sought feedback on the benefits received from the government, assuring them that ample funds are available for this sector. Subsequently, he preceded to site near DD University, where he met local residents, members of different associations, and attentively listened to their queries. He instructed Collector to prioritize and address the issues raised, ensuring appropriate action and compliance from the government.

The 5T Secretary also visited the ‘Mission Shakti’ Cafe at Keonjhar Collectorate, where he interacted with the operating groups and other individuals involved in income-generating activities. He was presented with a variety of millet snacks, which he appreciated, and encouraged the Mission Shakti members to continue striving for improvement and delivering high-quality products. Continuing his visit, he proceeded to the Keonjhar auditorium, where he engaged in a discussion with approximately 1000 students and teachers from various colleges, focusing on the enhancement of educational institutions. He also announced that the funds for the improvement of all the government and aided higher secondary schools and +3 colleges of have been sanctioned by the government.

The 5T Secretary proceeded to the Handball stadium, and he was pleased to witness the enthusiasm and dedication of the training students. He inquired about the total number of trainees and their participation in various competitions. Additionally, he interacted with the handball players present at the stadium.

Pandian also paid a visit to the Baldevjew Temple, where he offered prayers. Subsequently, he engaged in discussions with the temple committee members and priests regarding the renovation of the temple and premises. Furthermore, he reviewed the ongoing development works at Bada Danda and the preparations for the upcoming Rath Yatra.

Later in the day, the 5T Secretary visited the Hadabandha Tank and reviewed the various development works undertaken. He also interacted with the visiting public, listening to their thoughts and concerns. After concluding his visit, he departed for the circuit house.

Sports Secretary R. Vineel Krishna, Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare and other senior officials were present during the visit.