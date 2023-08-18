5T Secy Reviews Progress Of Mega Piped Water Supply Projects During Puri Visit

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian visited Puri District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

He visited Kamaleswar Temple, Krushnaprasad where he interacted with Sebayats, Trustee members and the general public for the development of Temples along with better facilities for the devotees and took suggestions on various aspects of the transformation of the temple and related pilgrim/ tourist amenities. He directed the district administration to prepare a master plan for development.

Sh Pandian reviewed the progress of ongoing Mega Piped Water Supply Schemes at a cost of Rs. 1075 Crores in Krushnaprasad, Brahmagiri, Pipili, Delang, Puri, Gop, Satyabadi Blocks. The projects will be operationalised in phases from December 2023 onwards. The projects are at various stages and he directed the officials concerned to ensure quality of work and timely completion.

In Pipili, Sh Pandian discussed with the District administration the livelihood of the Chandua workers and directed them to prepare a development plan.

He interacted with the college students in Puri and Informed them regarding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s approval for the inclusion of 48 higher secondary schools and 35 Degree colleges of the district under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 51.75 crores. He motivated the students to study well and work hard to achieve their dreams.

During the day, he participated in the public grievance meetings at Pipili, Krushnaprasad, Brahmagiri and Puri. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He emphasised that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, IG, Sh. Ashish Kumar Singh, Collector Sh. Samarth Verma, SP, Kanwar Vishal Singh and other district-level officials accompanied during the visit.